Two men and two women are facing criminal charges related to methamphetamine possession after a chase with police.

Last week two men, Brandon George Flores, Arjey Roque Mesa, both 25, and two women Losanne Phaynid, 21 or 20, and Brittany Jae Terlaje Flores, 26, were charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to the magistrate's complaint, on June 25 police officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a man who said he was in his car when he was approached by two men he didn't know. One of the men, later identified as Brandon Flores, "pulled out a knife and put it to his (victim's) neck and instructed him to exit the vehicle."

Brandon Flores and the other man then drove away with the victim's car.

Officers on July 19 located the vehicle in Dededo at the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Macheche Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused and "overtook multiple other vehicles" and didn't stop at the next intersection, the complaint stated.

The vehicle continued to evade police until driving into a vegetated area on Route 15.

"The operator continued to try to drive away, but was unable to as the tires were no longer in contact with the ground," according to the complaint. "The vehicle was stuck sitting on top of a tree stump."

Officers approached the vehicle and instructed Brandon Flores, who was in the driver's seat, and Phaynid, in the front passenger seat, to exit but they refused. An officer then placed his hand on Phaynid's arm and Flores attempted to push the officer away.

"Flores had to be pried off Phaynid by officers," the complaint stated, before adding Mesa and Brittany Flores were in the backseat.

Brittany Flores allegedly was kicking officers' arms away while Mesa was holding onto Brittany Flores to prevent her from being taken out of the vehicle, the complaint stated.

A search of the vehicle yielded two baggies containing meth, four glass pipes with drug residue and a syringe containing meth.

Brandon Flores allegedly told officers the man he stole the car from owed him $400, so he "didn't consider it stealing." He also claimed ownership of one baggie of meth.

Mesa, Phaynid and Brittany Flores did not claim ownership of any of the drugs or paraphernalia, and each gave officers different information about who owned the items.

Brandon Flores was charged with robbery, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, eluding a police officer and resisting arrest. According to the complaint, Brandon Flores is on pre-trial release for a 2022 felony case.

Phaynid, Mesa and Brittany Flores were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, while Mesa was also charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.