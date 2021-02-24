Police chief 'cannot speculate' on possibility of Torre's return

A Superior Court of Guam judge might have ordered that Mark Torre Jr. be given back his gun, but it's unclear if the former police officer will regain his badge and uniform.

"I cannot speculate on anything like that," said Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio. "As far as I am aware, he has not come forward to request his job back. So I cannot speculate whether or not he is going to get his job back. It would be premature for me to make any kind of statement to that effect."

Judge Arthur Barcinas, in the Feb. 19 decision, ordered the return of a Glock 27 pistol, magazine and ammunition, passport and firearms ID to Torre.

The gun was used as evidence during both criminal trials.

"When the time comes, if he seeks reemployment, then I will deal with it at that time," Ignacio said.

In November 2020, Torre was acquitted of negligent homicide and other charges in the 2015 shooting death of his fellow police officer, Elbert Piolo.

'This has been a very trying time'

Ignacio said the case has been devastating for the entire department from the start.

"Some are friends of Mark. Some are friends of Elbert, Bertie. Some are friends of both. There are differences of opinion. But you know, unfortunately, we lost two officers out of this whole thing. One is no longer employed with GPD and one lost his life," he said. "My heart goes out to all the families involved. This has been a very trying time for all of them. It's an unfortunate event. It's the justice system and neither I or anybody can be a judge of the outcome. The outcome is how it is. Nobody can change the outcome, unfortunately."