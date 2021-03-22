Police chief: I hired 29 officers but lost 44

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio has lost 44 police officers since taking over the department – some to retirement, but most to resignation.

"I hired 29, but I lost 44. So, as you can see, there's no net gain to any of the hiring that we're doing," Ignacio told lawmakers during an oversight hearing Wednesday.

Moreover, out of the 29 hired, Ignacio said only about 20 remain with the department, meaning about a third have left GPD.

"And they haven't been on for no more than a year yet," Ignacio said during the hearing.

Another 24 recruits are part of the latest officer training cycle, but Ignacio said it is disheartening to see officers leave because a lot of money and work goes into their training.

In addition to discussing ongoing investigations and public trust concerns, Wednesday's oversight, headed by Sen. Frank Blas Jr., also touched on manpower issues at GPD.

Ignacio said the department believes it has a basic understanding of why police officers leave. A prevailing theory is that officers leave to pursue better-paying federal positions, and that may be a correct assumption, the chief said.

But there are also pay scale discrepancies between different types of law enforcement on island. Ignacio said there are major disparities across entry-level positions, and this is an issue a special projects coordinator is looking into with the Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission.

To better understand why officers leave the department, Ignacio said, he's working with the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Guam to perform an exit survey of officers who've left GPD.

The Guam Police Department has 297 uniformed officers, 63 civilian volunteer police reserve officers and 60 civilian positions, according to Ignacio. The uniformed officers include four detention facility guards and the 24 trainees.

Also, of the uniformed officers, 72 are serving in the military. Because that represents a significant chunk of the force, military deployments also affect manpower, Ignacio said.

Based on a study done by the U.S. Department of the Interior in anticipation of the military buildup, GPD should have 525 officers, according to the chief.

Precinct plans

GPD also is working to distribute officers as it works toward building manpower. The department is currently in discussion with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority and was given about $200,000 to move forward with the architectural and engineering work for an eastern precinct. Right now, that discussion is being refocused on a couple of buildings in Talofofo, Ignacio said.

Another current discussion with GHURA is the pursuit of federal funding for the construction of a Yigo precinct. The concept is to co-locate the Yigo precinct with GPD's evidence control section, according to Ignacio. The request for proposals has been issued for the architecture and engineering work on the evidence control section.

"That is a project that is a little over $3 million that we should hopefully be breaking ground on soon, once the RFP is issued," Ignacio said.