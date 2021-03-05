Growing community concern has forced the chief of the Guam Police Department to reopen the investigation into the incident in which a car plowed through Jerry’s Kitchen in Tamuning last week.

“There’s concern and I am addressing it,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “I think that the concern of the community is the way this accident played out and the time of day it played out.”

The chief said one of his officers, who was off-duty at the time, was a passenger inside the Jeep that drove through the glass windows and walls of the restaurant and through the dining area on Feb. 24.

“The case was already closed by the patrol officers that responded,” said Ignacio, who confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that he ordered Guam Highway Patrol officers to investigate the crash again. “I told them to go over the case one more time and see if there is any surveillance videos in the area to give us a better understanding and a clearer picture of what unfolded on the night of this incident. ... There has been a lot of community concern regarding the presence of an off-duty officer who was listed as a passenger in the vehicle.”

The case is still classified as an auto-runoff roadway.

The driver, who has not been identified, was given a citation by responding officers.

No arrests were made.

“The driver was not administered a sobriety test,” he said.

When asked why not, Ignacio said, “That’s part of what we are looking into. ... We have to talk to the officer because there are certain things that we look for before we just give a sobriety test. There are acts to consider that lead up to (a) sobriety test and that’s based on training. These are National Highway Safety Administration standards for training.”

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao previously said that the crash wasn’t DUI-related, Post files state.

The officer involved in the crash remains on duty.

“I have no information at this point to believe that there is any administrative or criminal wrongdoing,” he said. “We have to go back and reinterview any witnesses that do come forward.”

Ignacio could not confirm if the driver and other passengers in the vehicle were relatives, and he said he has yet to speak with the officer involved.

“I have no information even from the get-go that there was a cover-up in this crash,” he said.