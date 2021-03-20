Police chief says deadly force was 'justified' following administrative investigation into police shooting that killed Tedtaotao

Following an investigation into four Guam Police Department officers the police chief said their actions, which led to the death of Xavier Tedtaotao, were “justified.”

On Saturday morning, GPD held a press conference to announce the news of the months-long administrative investigation conducted with the assistance of Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

"We find that the actions of the four police officers in their response was justified,” Chief Stephen Ignacio stated.

The four officers are back at work, Ignacio confirmed.

Ignacio said that as police officers they “always regret the loss of life when it is by unnatural means.”

“But in these rare instances when a police officer is required to discharge a higher degree of force with the intent to stop a threat or make an arrest, the use of force sometimes requires deadly force and unfortunately it leads to the loss life,” the chief stated.

Sequence of events

On Nov. 3, 2020, the officers responded to a call of a stolen cell phone on Bonito Street in Tamuning. They met with the victim. They identified the location of the suspect who was in a vehicle that officers confirmed was a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer at the parking lot of the Americana Lodge, Ignacio stated.

The police officers approached the vehicle, illuminated the vehicle and found a man and woman were in it. The car’s motor was running.

“They yelled out and instructed the male suspect, who was in the driver’s seat, to turn off the vehicle and exit but he refused,” Ignacio said. “The police officers repeatedly called to the suspects with their instructions numerous times, as confirmed by witnesses, but the suspect continuously refused and then started revving the car’s engine.”

The vehicle accelerated forward, “nearly striking two officers who jumped out of the way to avoid being run over.” The Lancer struck a patrol car parked at the entrance to the apartment.

“At that moment, one of the police officers ran to the driver’s door and yelled at the driver to stop and tried to open the door but he was unsuccessful and the suspect refused,” Ignacio continued.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle again, this time in reverse, nearly striking two officers. After briefly stopping, the suspect accelerated the Lancer forward nearly striking another officer.

It was at this time this officer discharged deadly force with his issued firearm at the suspect vehicle, which then rammed into the same patrol car, Ignacio stated.

Another officer ran up to the vehicle and tried to break the window with his baton but failed.

And in spite of numerous commands, the driver reversed the vehicle and again nearly struck the officers. One of the police officers again discharged his firearms at the vehicle. And again the vehicle stopped momentarily before accelerating forward striking the police car.

“This time three of the four officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. Despite disrcharing their firearms, he continued to refuse to stop the car or surrender. He tried to reverse the Lancer but the Lancer was stuck to the patrol car.”

The Lancer moved forward again and another officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then rammed into another parked car, which belonged to the victim of the initial call regarding the stolen cell phone.

When the vehicle stopped and the engine stopped revving, the four officers approached and found the driver and passenger had sustained injuries and called for medical help. They were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

“When the suspect continued to refuse to stop and surrender, and recklessly drove the lancer in a small confined area of the lodge the police officers were faced with a suspect who was armed with a 3,000-plus weapon, which was the vehicle. When he nearly struck the police officers in their attempt to arrest him they discharged deadly force in response to the deadly force used against them and ceased the deadly force when the threat against them had stopped.”