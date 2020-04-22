The Guam Police Department chief received thousands of personal protective equipment from local community partners.

Among the donations were 5,000 surgical masks donated on April 1 by the United Chinese Association, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman. Also donated were boxes of gloves from SPPC, 10,000 masks from the Korean Guam Travel Association, 1,000 surgical masks from the Rotary Club of Guam, and the Guam Harmony Lion’s Club also donated a variety of products including sanitizers.

The donations follow the call for personal protective equipment in light of an islandwide and nationwide shortage during the global pandemic.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Guam Police Department, we are truly grateful for the kind donation of essential PPE,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “These PPE will truly serve in line with our daily operations with our efforts in maintaining safety and security during this public health emergency. Thank you to all who have donated and God bless.”