A 35-year-old mother is in custody after a disturbance was reported at a Chalan Pago residence on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene at about 5:48 p.m. Officers said they called for a medic after noting a woman at the scene had sustained small cuts to her face and foot.

A complaint filed against Queena Castro, 35, alleges she had punched a kitchen window until it broke. The victim told police she was standing directly in front of the window as Castro punched it.

Castro's three children witnessed everything and confirmed to police the events that transpired, according to court documents.

"Defendant was outside of the home yelling and (the children) came out of their room to see what was happening," court documents state. "While outside of the room, they observed defendant yelling ... and they returned to their room because they were scared."

The children allegedly told police their mother often behaved in this manner.

"The children further describe defendant having a constant behavior of yelling and throwing things and report that (the victim) takes care of them," the complaint states.

Police observed a shattered kitchen window at the scene and said Castro admitted to punching the window.

Castro was charged with one count of family violence as a misdemeanor. She was booked and confined.