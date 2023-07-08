Police close investigation into injured inmate

A police investigation into an injured inmate at the Department of Corrections has been closed with no arrests made.

On June 22, DOC announced in a press release that at 6:30 a.m. an officer assigned to Post 16 at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao discovered an inmate had been injured. Post 16 is designated for the general population of inmates, according to DOC.

The 36-year-old male inmate was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

The incident was reported to the Guam Police Department, which launched an investigation.

On Monday, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the investigation had been closed and no arrests were made in connection to the investigation.

Savella deferred further comment on the investigation to DOC. Maj. Antone Aguon, DOC spokesman, said the prison was unable to comment.

DOC's Internal Affairs unit also launched an investigation into the incident and stated in its release that no information could be released due to the investigation being ongoing.

When asked for a comment, Attorney General Douglas Moylan told the Post he was unaware of the police investigation, but added he would confirm if any information on the case was forwarded to his office.