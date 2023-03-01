A motorcyclist and pedestrian were confirmed to have died as a result of two separate traffic collisions last week.

On Tuesday morning, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release that Florinda Herrera Rosero and Chet Charles Gallinnari were pronounced dead after serious traffic collisions Feb. 22 and Saturday, respectively.

The two deaths mean the island now has a total of four traffic-related fatalities this year, all of which have occurred in the month of February.

Rosero

About 12:19 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, patrol officers responded to a serious traffic crash involving a pedestrian and an automobile at the ITC intersection, according to Savella.

The pedestrian, Rosero, an 83-year-old woman from Tamuning, was crossing within the crosswalk from the ITC Building to the Take Care Insurance FHP Health Center when a Ford F-150 collided with her as the driver was making a left turn from Route 1 onto the inner lane of E.T. Calvo Parkway, Savella said.

Prior to GPD's arrival, Guam Fire Department personnel were present and provided Rosero medical attention. She was severely injured and taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

Rosero was pronounced dead by an attending physician at 6:08 p.m. She was identified by next of kin.

Savella said the investigation, launched by GPD's Highway Patrol Division, remains open as further evidence is being collected and interviews and follow-ups are conducted.

Rosero's death is the second traffic-related fatality to occur at the ITC intersection in 2023, with the first being Martin Perez Ruiz, also of Tamuning, who was struck by a Honda Ridgeline as he was using a pedestrian crosswalk on Feb. 12.

Gallinari

Around 10:49 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a traffic crash involving an automobile and a motorcycle.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated. They found that the operator of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Gallinnari, of Yigo, was traveling southbound on Route 1 by Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School when a 2019 Dodge Challenger executed a U-turn in front of the school, Savella said.

"The operator of the Harley-Davidson collided with the rear end of the Challenger. The operator of the Challenger continued motoring and fled the scene. During the course of the investigation, the operator of the Challenger was located at an establishment nearby," Savella said.

Gallinnari was then taken to GMH, where he was pronounced dead by an attending emergency room physician. He was identified by next of kin.

That investigation also remains open.

First death

The first traffic-related fatality of the year was Venix Fiden, a man from Yigo, who was taken to the hospital Feb. 7 after a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a garbage truck on Route 15 near the Hawaiian Rock complex in Mangilao, Post files state.

Fiden was the driver of the Pathfinder and was later pronounced dead by an attending physician at Guam Regional Medical City.

"It was reported that the operator of the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound when it collided with (an) Autocar (Xpeditor) trash truck that was traveling southbound," Savella stated at the time of the accident.