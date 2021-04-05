Police: Couple arrested in murder of former mayor

Police on Sunday arrested a couple on suspicion of murder in the death of Daniel Sanchez, who was the mayor of Umatac from 2005-2009 and a former police officer.

Police have not indicated how Sanchez was killed but confirmed the two suspects were arrested in a murder case.

Rudy Fergurgur Quinata, 59, the first suspect, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Sunday. His girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked, 32, was arrested hours later at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary reports indicated that the victim did not reside at the home where he was found dead, according to police.

On Easter Sunday morning, yellow crime scene tape blocked off a residence on Jose A. Quinata Street in Umatac.

Rudy Quinata was arrested on suspicion of murder. He had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s.

Sked was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Her arrest record indicates a gun was involved.

According to police documents, Sked and Quinata reside on the same street where the former mayor's body was reportedly found.

Both have a history of run-ins with the law.

According to court documents, they were arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of family violence after a fight ensued between the two over a beer run to the store that took too long.

Sked's criminal history also involves alleged child abuse. Her child, who was 1 year old at the time, was found wandering a street in Sinajana in November 2020.

In 2012, Quinata was arrested on charges of threatening the son of his live-in girlfriend and threatening to kill an employee at Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, according to court documents.

The threat resulted in a lockdown of the school campus.

In the 2012 case, Quinata was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

Quinata and Sked are being detained.