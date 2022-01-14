Two people were arrested Thursday morning after police said they were caught with drugs following a traffic stop in Mangilao.

Christopher Anthony Nededog Perez, 29, and Joanna Marie San Nicolas Benavente, 38, were each arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Perez was also cited for alleged failure to keep a vehicle insured.

Officers with the Central Precinct Command pulled the suspects over around 7:12 a.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Investigators found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, police said.

Both were booked and released, and the case was handed over to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.