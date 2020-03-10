Two police officers who collected evidence linked to Timicca Nauta's death detailed the process involved in safeguarding the items until they were sent to a lab for testing.

Day 5 of trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta was held Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez. Acosta stands accused of raping and killing the 15-year-old girl inside her Dededo home in the summer of 2018.

It remains unclear whether Acosta will testify after the mounting evidence presented against him over the past week.

"My duties on the scene were to confiscate all items determined to be evidence, and video documentation," said Lucas Perez, a crime scene investigator with the Guam Police Department.

Crime scene recordings, DNA samples

Perez said he captured video and audio from multiple angles of the crime scene area along Chalan Koda on June 16, 2018. He also collected blood samples from the victim, and used swabs to collect DNA evidence from the defendant and at least 10 other persons of interest.

"I was activated by my supervisor to collect a DNA sample from a person of interest," he said. "I collected a swabbing from Brandon Acosta. This occurred on June 20 at his (Dededo) residence."

Perez testified that each sample taken, including evidence collected during the autopsy, was carefully handled and sealed in a tube and envelope before being sent to an FBI lab to be tested. He said procedures are in place to ensure the evidence isn't contaminated.

During Day 3 of the trial on March 5, an FBI forensic examiner testified that DNA samples collected from the girl's body matched those of Acosta.

Police: Acosta allowed evidence to be collected

Officer Carl Lizama, who was the team leader for GPD's criminal investigation section as the case unfolded, testified that Acosta was not forced to hand over any evidence.

Investigators said the defendant gave police consent to collect DNA evidence, and allowed them to confiscate the clothing he was wearing on the day of the murder.