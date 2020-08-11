A man accused in a burglary ring in 2018 has been granted his request to suppress evidence that Guam police officers seized during a search warrant executed at his Dededo property.

Steven Leon Guerrero claimed officers did not have authority to take certain evidence that was allegedly found on his property, as the search warrant did not specifically list the reported stolen items that authorities confiscated.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez granted the defense request to suppress the evidence, which means it cannot be used against Leon Guerrero at trial.

The search warrant was to legally obtain and seize evidence and any items listed pertaining to anything related to drug activity from a white shipping container off the Ukudo Pipeline in Dededo, including a 2000 Ford F-250 truck, court documents state. No drug activity was alleged in the investigations.

"Officer Peter Paulino admitted at the suppression hearing that the reference to drug activity was because he copied and pasted the language from a previous Mandaña Drug Task Force warrant," court documents state. "The search warrant clearly delineated thirty-five items that were stolen from Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and Black Construction."

Investigators had representatives from Guam Customs, Black Construction and Reaction Company show up to the residence to identify the stolen items found.

However, the court found that the purpose of the warrant was not clear enough to excuse the general search for "evidence and items of evidentiary value, but not limited to, any items which may be fruits of the crime. ... The scope of the warrant also clearly did not authorize a search for evidence related to the Reaction Company burglary."

2018 burglaries

In December 2018, Leon Guerrero and Jason Taimanglo, Dennis Dizon and Melvin Leon Guerrero were arrested and charged with four counts of burglary, theft of property, theft by receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.

The alleged burglaries and thefts were reported between August and November 2018 at various locations including the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency warehouse, construction sites and the Guam Power Authority substation in Mongmong.

Leon Guerrero is being tried separately.

He is scheduled back in court this week to learn the status of his case.