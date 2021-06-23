The driver of a Mazda 3 involved in a deadly car crash in Mangilao was a 30-year-old man.

Two vehicles collided just before 7 p.m. Monday near Hawaiian Rock Products in Mangilao.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, the driver was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Guam Fire Department officials said medics administered CPR en route to the hospital.

The vehicle's passenger was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but his condition is not yet known.

GPD Highway Patrol Division investigators learned the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was headed west along Route 15 when they collided with the Mazda, which was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to GMH. Police have not released his condition at this time.

According to GFD's report Monday night, one man had serious injuries and another was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, as traffic investigators have yet to determine whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.