Police arrested a man who was allegedly high on marijuana while driving a car with children in it. Police officers also allegedly found drugs in the vehicle after making a traffic stop in Talo’fo’fo' over the weekend.

Chad Jason Manglona Mantanona, 43, of Hågat, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired other than alcohol, driving while impaired with children under 16 on board, illegal possession of a controlled substance, child abuse, expired registration, mandatory insurance, disobey stop sign and no turn signals.

The suspect was stopped by patrol officers on Saturday night for traffic violations, according to Guam Police Spokesperson Berlyn Savella.

Officers confirmed the suspect was high on marijuana.

Authorities noted the suspect also had children in the car.

During a search, police found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Savella said the children were given back to their mother.

Mantanona is being held in the Department of Corrections.