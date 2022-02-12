Police: Driver in deadly crash was street racing

Zoya-Maria Tirow Sigeyog was speeding at 88 miles per hour, racing another car when she lost control and crashed into a concrete pole near Polaris Point in Piti in September 2021, according to a Guam Police Department traffic crash report.

The crash resulted in the death of her two passengers, both young mothers who were identified by family members as Mahlee McKay and Tina Tamangided.

Sigeyog, 21, pleaded not guilty during a virtual hearing held before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan in the Superior Court of Guam to an information that charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide.

She waived her right to a speedy trial.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Witnesses allegedly told police the suspect was racing another car before she fishtailed and lost control.

It was said in court that Sigeyog needs to travel to Hawaii for extensive medical treatment. The court allowed her to travel and remain out of jail on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

She was ordered to keep Adult Probation Services updated during her trip.