Police: Driver in fatal crash did not yield, lacked license

The suspect in the collision that killed a motorcycle driver did not have a driver's license and failed to yield, according to police.

The collision claimed the life of 25-year-old Albert John Carriaga Wells II of Chalan Pago, according to his family members.

Wells was riding his bike along Route 10 near the Mobil gas station in Mangilao when he was hit by a Nissan Cube around 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

An off-duty Guam Fire Department emergency medical dispatcher rushed over to perform CPR on Wells.

Wells was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where he was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

GPD Highway Patrol officers were activated to the scene to investigate.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was arrested.

A-Last Akitekit, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The crash was the result of negligence resulting in death, reckless driving, reckless driving with injuries, failing to yield while exiting a private driveway, failing to yield to vehicles that had the right of way, and driving without a license, according to police.

Akitekit is being held in the Department of Corrections jail.

Wells' death marks the island's fifth traffic-related fatality this year.