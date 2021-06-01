Police: Driver in shooting incident still on the run

The driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Dodge Challenger that was then shot at by a Guam police officer remains on the run.

Detectives with GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division have yet to release any new details. The driver and the officer have not been identified.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao told The Guam Daily Post on Monday afternoon.

Officers stopped the suspect along Dairy Road in Mangilao last week.

Investigators held him briefly before the suspect sped off and drove toward an officer, who then opened fire.

The suspect abandoned the car at a residence along Matsumiya Street in Pagat, Mangilao.

No one was injured.

The police officer who fired their duty weapon was placed on administrative leave, as an internal affairs investigation is also underway.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call GPD at 671-472-8911.