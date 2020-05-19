A woman who was pulled over for having an expired vehicle registration was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

Angelica Josie Toves, 33, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of expired vehicle registration as a violation.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in Dededo on April 20, according to court documents.

During the traffic stop, police saw what appeared to be a modified glass pipe with methamphetamine sticking out of the top of Toves' shirt.

On May 17, police spotted the same vehicle with expired tags and pulled Toves over again. During a search, officers found a modified glass pipe with meth inside a pouch located near the emergency brake lever, documents state.