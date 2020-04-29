Just after midnight on Tuesday, police responded to a call about a suspicious car parked at the 76 Circle K store in Tumon – a call that would lead officers to place one man under arrest on drug charges.

Alafanso Pieliuk, 37, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers approached the car. The driver, later identified as Pieliuk, appeared to be nervous and was looking around inside the vehicle.

Officers told him several times to keep his hands on the dashboard, but Pieliuk continued to place his hands within the car's compartments, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with a small resealable bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, document state.

Pieliuk allegedly told officers he owned the drugs and that he had bought the "ice" for $100 earlier that day.