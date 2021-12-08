A man was arrested at a car dealership over the weekend after police said they found him with drugs, sleeping inside one of the vehicles.

According to court documents, police on Sunday afternoon noticed a display car with its doors wide open at a local dealership in Upper Tumon.

Authorities spotted a man, later identified as Jerome Babauta Wusstig, sleeping in the rear of the vehicle, documents state.

Officers woke the 29-year-old, who allegedly said, "I didn't break anything," before telling police the door was unlocked, and that he was just sleeping. Wusstig allegedly tried to flee and kicked at officers while being taken into custody.

Police noted the rear window had been shattered and secured with plastic and tape, documents state.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with black residue and several bags containing methamphetamine, documents state.

Wusstig was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and criminal mischief as third-degree felonies, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.