Police: Drunk driver found with meth after near-collision

A 31-year-old man was arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol and having drugs in his possession, according to police.

Joseph Allen Torres Jr. was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, fraudulent use of a license plate, driving while intoxicated, no driver's license, mandatory insurance, no registration and driving in the wrong lane.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command pulled over the suspect's car around 8 a.m. Monday after the suspect nearly crashed into a marked patrol cruiser on Ysengsong Road in Dededo, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

During a search, officers found suspected drugs that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, he said.

Torres was taken into custody and is being held by the Department of Corrections awaiting prosecution.