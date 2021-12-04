Henry Salinas Alvendia, a former officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency who was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes, allegedly admitted to police that he had guns and drugs inside his pickup truck during a traffic stop.

Alvendia, 48, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of firearm without a firearms identification card as third-degree felonies, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was pulled over early Thursday near the Tarzan Falls area for having expired license plates.

During a search, officers found a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, documents state.

A second man was also in the vehicle with the suspect, but no charges were filed against him.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he did not have a Guam firearms ID, and that he has previously been convicted of a federal crime and was on probation.

In May 2019, the former Customs lieutenant was sentenced in the District Court of Guam to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, in addition to paying about $29,000 in restitution to the government of Guam for playing a substantial role in the drug case involving pounds of methamphetamine.