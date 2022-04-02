Police eye drowning; Foul play not ruled out in toddler's death

Police are looking into "possible drowning" as they continue investigating the death of the one-year-old girl who was rushed to a nearby hospital from a Dededo home Thursday afternoon.

The child did not have any visible signs that she had been physically injured, the Guam Police Department said Friday.

Investigators now await the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Police have not ruled out foul play.

“It does not rule out any foul play or neglect, pending the results of the autopsy,” said Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. “The case remains open and under investigation.”

No arrest has been made.

Police responded to the home along Ysengsong Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after the baby was reportedly found in a swimming pool.

Medics rushed the child to Guam Regional Medical City, where she was pronounced dead.

Her death follows the sudden passing of a 5-year-old boy who was found unconscious inside a hot car March 15 in Astumbo, Dededo. The child’s father is facing criminal charges in connection with the death.

The results of the autopsy in the case of the 5-year-old's death have not been released.

Police are reminding the community of the importance of keeping a close watch over young children or teens.

“It’s not just with our tender-year-aged children and to be mindful of their locations, but that’s overall with your children,” Savella said. “Parents should have an idea or keep tabs of where their young ones or teenagers are.”