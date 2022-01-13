A man who was accused of burglarizing a home in Tamuning was arrested after police found him sleeping, allegedly, inside the residence.

Melvin Johnson Diaz, 34, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a burglary in progress at a Tamuning home on New Year’s Day.

The owner of the home was reportedly off island.

The person who was asked to watch the home told officers they saw someone walking around inside the house with a flashlight, documents state.

Authorities found the back window open and the screen on the ground. Contents had been scattered inside the home.

Diaz was found sleeping on a couch, documents state.

Diaz allegedly told officers that he learned from a friend about a house where it appeared no one was home, adding that he had been inside the house several times and had stolen items.

Among the stolen items was a motorcycle that police found partially stripped of parts at Diaz’s residence, documents state.