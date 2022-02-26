Police have arrested the 21-year-old man whom they were searching for in connection with a store robbery.

A Guam Police Department wanted poster identifies him as Santino Atty. However, other documents show his last name as Addy.

Atty, who was arrested Saturday afternoon, is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Police had said he’s wanted for questioning as part of an investigation into a Feb. 21 robbery at Route 8 Mini Mart in Barrigada.

Police also said Atty was considered to be armed and dangerous. He is suspected to have been involved in violent crimes using different types of weapons.