Police officers recovered a gun and a black backpack at the site of a motorcycle crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcycle, which was apparently trying to outrun Guam Police Department officers, crashed into a black truck on Route 16.

"The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the operator of the motorcycle, however, (he) refused to pull over or come to a complete stop," said GPD acting spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

The motorcycle collided with a moving vehicle, she added. The operator lost control of the motorcycle.

There were reports of a high-speed police chase just before the crash. Residents said they saw police vehicles chasing a man on a motorcycle that was racing past Wendy's in Barrigada toward the tri-intersection of Routes 10, 16 and 8.

The crash tore apart the bike and pieces of it were spread out about 50 feet along the outer northbound lane - from the entrance of Barrigada Heights to the turn into the nearby commercial building. As police officers were processing the scene, a black backpack and a gun could be seen on the ground. Police haven't provided information what type of gun it is.

The man driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, according to Firefighter Kevin Reilly, Guam Fire Department spokesperson.

Police officers closed northbound and southbound lanes, from the area near Vinny’s Market to Commercial Tire Depot, for a few hours following the crash.