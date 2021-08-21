Police find man with multiple stab and burn wounds in Dededo

At about 5:30 a.m. today, the Guam Police Department responded to a call reporting someone screaming for help.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to Fusinos St, in Dededo, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

They found a man who had multiple stab and burn wounds throughout his body. He was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment, Tapao stated.

GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division has taken the lead on the aggravated assault investigation.

There was no information on potential suspects.

However, the case investigation is developing.