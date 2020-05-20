A man who was pulled over by police for driving a car with a faded license plate and expired tags was allegedly caught with drugs.

Richard Quenga Ebio, 36, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and driving a vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers stopped Ebio in Dededo on Monday. Police noted the vehicle's rear license plate was not for that vehicle and was different from the other plate mounted on the front.

During a search, police found seven baggies containing methamphetamine on the dashboard of the car, according to court documents.

The drugs weighed about 4.88 grams and tested positive for meth, documents state.

Ebio allegedly told officers the drugs were his.