Police: Girl, possibly 5, may be missing

A 5-year-old girl has been reported possibly missing.

Early Sunday morning, the Guam Police Department’s Dededo Precinct Command patrol officers responded to a call of a possible missing child along the roadway of Chalan Kaskahu and Chalan Okra, Wusstig Road, in Yigo.

The officers arrived and met with a reporting person who stated while in the area, she and another saw a girl, approximately 5 years old, wearing pink attire, walking alone along the jungle line of Chalan Kaskahu and Chalan Okra along Wusstig Road, according to the Guam Police Department.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Units requested the assistance of the Special Operations Division to conduct a perimeter check of the area and was unsuccessful in locating the child.

The Guam Police Department is asking the community if any child may have wandered off from home within the Wusstig Road area to contact the Dededo Precinct Command at 671-632-9811 or Police Dispatch at 671-475-8615/7.