Police: Girl, possibly 5, may be missing

A girl, estimated to be about 5 years old, has been reported possibly missing.

Early Sunday morning, the Guam Police Department’s Dededo Precinct Command patrol officers responded to a call of a possible missing child along the roadway of Chalan Kaskahu and Chalan Okra off Wusstig Road in Yigo.

The officers arrived and met with a reporting person who stated that while in the area, she and another person saw a girl, approximately 5 years old, wearing pink attire, walking alone along the jungle line of Wusstig Road, the Guam Police Department stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Units requested the assistance of the Special Operations Division to conduct a perimeter check of the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the child.

The Guam Police Department is asking the community, if any child may have wandered off from home within the Wusstig Road area, to contact the Dededo Precinct Command at 671-632-9811 or Police Dispatch at 671-475-8615/7.