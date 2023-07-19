Police: Home Depot robbery suspect last seen in Dededo

A man suspected of robbing the Home Depot in Tamuning last week was last seen in Dededo on Sunday, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, the Guam Police Department issued a wanted poster for Edward Joseph San Agustin, 46, who is "wanted for questioning relative to an ongoing robbery investigation which occurred on July 13, 2023."

San Agustin was first brought to authorities' attention when a photo and report that circulated on social media allegedly showed him walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise valued at more than $4,000.

The report added that, upon being confronted, "the suspect pulled out a handgun and 'cocked it.'" After police responded, they were unable to locate the suspect, but surveillance footage showed he was picked up by a white Mazda 3 sedan.

The wanted poster indicates San Agustin is known to frequent the Harmon area, areas along Route 28 in Dededo and Nevermind Road, also in Dededo, which is where he was last seen Sunday.

San Agustin was seen on foot wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

GPD warned the community not to approach San Agustin as he is possibly armed and may flee once spotted. If he is seen, immediately call GPD Dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.

Suspected getaway driver

Over the weekend, officers arrested Joshua Sablan Westfall, who is accused of being the driver who picked up San Agustin after he allegedly pulled out a gun on two Home Depot employees during the robbery.

After the suspect walked out, surveillance footage showed a white Mazda 3 drive up behind the male individual and proceed down the entrance to Mai'Ana Airport Plaza hotel. The car was traced to a woman who had gifted the vehicle to Westfall, according to court documents.

When police questioned Westfall about the incident, officers were told Westfall dropped San Agustin at the Home Depot and waited for him in the parking lot. Westfall then allegedly dropped San Agustin at his home and helped him offload the items from the store, documents state.

Westfall said he knew the items were stolen by the way San Agustin "rushed to place the items in the car." However, Westfall denied knowing the robbery was going to take place or that San Agustin would have a gun.

Court documents allege San Agustin took a Honda generator and a Jackery portable power station, among other items, valued at $3,100.

Westfall was charged with complicity to robbery as a second-degree felony.

Past cases

A review of The Guam Daily Post files shows San Agustin, who was 32 at the time, was arrested in 2009 in connection to the robbery of a jewelry store at Macheche Plaza.

Post files state San Agustin pulled out a gun at the store and demanded employees surrender jewelry before allegedly shooting a 51-year-old store employee in the leg and assaulting her.

San Agustin also was charged in 2017 with having two mobile phones in his cell at the Department of Corrections prison, according to Post files.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with the Post that San Agustin was the suspect in the previous cases.