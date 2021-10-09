A man who was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital was placed under arrest after authorities found drugs on him.

Stevey George Alvarez Villanueva, 31, also known as Akeer, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, medics with the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of an unknown sick or injured person at a store in Tamuning.

Hospital staff found 25 grams of methamphetamine in small baggies and plastic straws after they inventoried the suspect’s personal items, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he smoked and bought the drug from a friend who he refused to identify.

He also claimed that he did not know where the meth came from, documents state.