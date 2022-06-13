Police ID 24-year-old killed in Barrigada crash

The man who died following a serious car crash in Barrigada has been identified as 24-year-old Gerardo Emmanuel Tenorio of Toto.

Family members were able to confirm his identity with authorities, according to Guam Police Department Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Monday off Route 8 by Jackson Street in Barrigada causing traffic delays for several hours.

Highway Patrol investigators found that Tenorio ran off the roadway when his red 2015 Nissan Xterra collided into the Noritake Building.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam Fire Department units responded after receiving a report of an auto-pole crash early Monday morning. Medics performed CPR on Tenorio and rushed him to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

But he did not survive.

The police investigation is ongoing.

According to the GFD staffing pattern, Tenorio worked with the GFD Fire Suppression Bureau.