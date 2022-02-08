A man who was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street at the overpass in Barrigada early Saturday has been identified as Froilan Rosales-Poma, 81.

Investigators with the Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division were seen speaking with the victim’s wife at the corner of the Route 16 overpass and Alageta Street in Barrigada that morning.

The crash happened at 6:50 a.m.

Police said Rosales-Poma was crossing Alageta Street from Kautz & Sons when the suspect turned right from Alageta Street onto the off-ramp on Route 16 and hit him.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Rosales-Poma was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced deceased.

“We are asking the community who may have been traveling the area between the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. on Feb. 5 and may have seen what occurred or may have information regarding the incident to contact the Guam Police Dispatch at 671-485-8615 thru 7,” police stated in a press released issued late Monday.