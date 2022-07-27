Police ID men found dead at Yigo ranch

The two men who were found dead last week at a ranch in Yigo have been identified by the Guam Police Department.

Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, were found with gunshot wounds Friday at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo, GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella said.

Authorities said they found a firearm at the scene.

Criminal investigators are now searching for a person of interest.

“As we continue to maintain the integrity of the investigation, your patience is appreciated,” said Savella.

Sources confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the ranch belongs to a Vietnamese farmer. The sources said two workers had gotten into an argument before they shot each other.

The Office of the Attorney General is working to schedule both autopsies.