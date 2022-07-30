Police identify man killed by car in Dededo

A man who was hit and killed by a car in Dededo earlier this month has been identified by police as Matthew Jonathan Rosario.

Police were able to locate his family, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

Investigators with the GPD Highway Patrol Division said the 35-year-old man from Dededo was walking along Route 3, or NCS Road, near Swamp Road on July 16 when he was hit by a car.

Authorities received a call of a man lying down on the road in that area after Rosario was found unconscious and not responding.

The driver of the car involved in the crash apparently took off from the scene.

“We continue to reach out to the community, asking their assistance, if anyone who may have information regarding the fatal crash that occurred on July 16 between the hours of 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. to contact the police dispatch or any nearby police precinct,” said Savella.

The community can contact police at 671-475-8615~17.