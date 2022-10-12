Police identify man killed in Harmon crash

Jesse James T. Sablan II was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a traffic collision Friday in Harmon.

Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division launched a traffic fatality investigation Friday near Mai Market on Route 16 in Harmon, according to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was confirmed to have died, however, his identity was not released until Tuesday afternoon. Savella earlier said the man's identity would not be released pending location of next of kin.

Sablan, 37, was identified after GPD received information from the Medical Examiner's office, according to Savella.

GPD continues to gather evidence and gather interviews in the crash investigation.

At the time of the crash no other individuals were injured or taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been made.

With Sablan being the 12th traffic fatality this year, GPD asked the community to drive safely, be aware of surroundings and allow a reasonable amount of space between vehicles during wet weather conditions.