The man found unresponsive and with injuries that point to possible foul play has been identified by police as 63-year-old Patrick Ken Sakai.

Police said the case remains open and they are continuing the investigation.

Early Sunday, police were called to a ranch off Chalan Emsley. When officers responded, they saw the man, who was unresponsive, had "injuries indicative from possible foul play," GPD had stated.

The Guam Police Criminal Investigation Section assumed the case and on Jan. 25, detectives were able to locate a family member.

Residents with information on this case, can call Police Dispatch at 671-475-8615 thru 7 or report it to the nearest precinct, GPD stated.

The numbers are:

• Dededo Precinct: 671-632-9811, 9808

• Tumon-Tamuning Precinct: 671-649-6330

• Central: 671-475-8541

• Agat Precinct: 671-472-8915/6