The Guam Police Department is increasing police presence on the island's roads, including setting up checkpoints to stand watch against drivers who are speeding or under the influence, but there are no COVID-19 checkpoints.

Setting up COVID-19 checkpoints and an islandwide curfew for adults, the governor said, would require legislative approval.

The Legislature isn't expected to meet until Thursday.

The governor has ordered GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio to "use those opportunities that they have legal authority and basically to tell people to stay home and educate them to stay at home."

"We don't have any authority to do any citations right now because there's nothing in the law that reflects that or allows that, so we're doing it for educational purposes and reminding people to follow the directives and ... stay home and travel for essential purposes and businesses – going to the grocery store, the pharmacy or the clinic."

The governor reiterated she doesn't have the authority to implement a complete lockdown of the island as requested by some members of the community, including a few senators, which is why she's asked the Legislature to pass a bill providing her additional authority.

"Let me be absolutely clear: That is not possible in a free society protected by a Constitution which guarantees certain fundamental rights," she said. "As I said recently and according to my conversations with the attorney general, I have called for checkpoints and an adult curfew, but the legal authority I need to restrict movement during a public health emergency or enforce the mandates of an executive order must come from the Legislature. Without this specific authority, these measures are not in effect."

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said GPD has "deployed an omnipresence within the community by utilizing traffic enforcement."

"We understand that by providing omnipresence it provides a proactive approach toward crime prevention. ... We still maintain our daily functions within GPD with our required patrol officers, investigations with our (Criminal Investigations Division) to include our curfew task force and our COVID response task force."

'Do the right thing'

The governor reiterated, however, that "no one needs new laws to do the right thing," and every individual can choose to stay home and exercise social distancing when they do go out.

She said there are three things Guamanians need to do:

• Stay at home as much as possible.

• Avoid social interactions with those outside of your household. "While I know this may be difficult, please do not visit your extended families who do not live with you, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable," she stated.

• Go out only to do essential tasks such as working, buying food or getting medicine. "Many people want to remain healthy right now and have asked about running and walking ... and we have allowed individual use of parks and beaches for this reason. But after you exercise, go home."