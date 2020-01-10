The body of a man was placed into an ambulance at Kina Court in Barrigada where a search warrant was about to be served Thursday morning.

A woman, who was crying at the scene, identified the man as Jerome Ojeda.

Superior Court marshals, through the Guam Immediate Violation Enforcement Program (G.I.V.E.), attempted to execute a search warrant at an apartment when they heard a "loud bang" from inside, said court policy, planning and communications director Shawn Gumataotao.

Marshals contacted the Guam Police Department for assistance and the case has been classified as an injured person case, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Criminal Investigation Division agents spent Thursday morning entering the apartment and interviewing nearby neighbors.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas said the apartment complex is a "problematic area"

No other information has been released at this time.