Burglars were able to get into the Macy’s Department store at the Micronesia Mall early Thursday morning undetected.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded around 8 a.m. after it was reported that the store burglarized.

The suspects, who are not yet known to investigators, were able to enter through the front door without triggering the alarm. Staff are trying to determine why the alarm was not activated, according to GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.