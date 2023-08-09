Police investigate crash in Yigo; woman found unresponsive in separate collision

A woman was found unconscious and unresponsive after a car crash Monday afternoon near the Yigo Pay-Less Supermarket.

About 2:06 p.m. Monday, Guam Fire Department units responded to the area on Marine Corps Drive near the supermarket after a reported auto accident with serious injuries, GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido stated.

Upon arrival, units found one woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was transported to Guam Regional Medical City with CPR being conducted on the way, Garrido added.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella later confirmed an investigation was launched into the crash, which resulted in lanes of traffic being closed.

In particular, lanes on Route 1 leading toward the Andersen Air Force Base front gate were closed, and the center turning lane was being used as a single lane of traffic.

Surveillance footage of the area, which later circulated on social media, captured the crash and showed a vehicle speeding down Route 1 before colliding with another vehicle. One of the cars, upon colliding, could be seen flying through the air with pieces of the vehicle landing in the Pay-Less parking lot. Other footage on social media showed what appears to be a body lying on the ground.

Anigua crash

Hours later, in another part of the island, Garrido said, GFD units responded about 7:14 p.m. to an auto-pedestrian collision with serious injuries on Route 1 near Siam Restaurant in Anigua.

"Upon arrival, an approximately 60-year-old female was unconscious and unresponsive," Garrido stated. "The patient was transported to Naval Hospital, with CPR being conducted en route."

Savella later confirmed police responded and the Highway Patrol Division was activated.

Asan collision

While additional information is pending on the two crashes, the number of traffic fatalities this year is listed as 17 – already three more than the total from 2022.

The two most recent deaths occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to a car colliding with a pole on Route 1 by the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit and Limtiaco Circle in Asan, Savella stated in a press release issued the same day.

The occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were immediately transported by GFD personnel to separate hospitals for "serious and critical injuries."

"Preliminary findings indicate that a blue sedan traveling eastbound on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive veered off the roadway near Limtiaco Circle in Asan and collided with a power pole," Savella reported.

A follow-up with the hospitals by Highway Patrol at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday revealed the woman transported to Naval Hospital "had succumbed to injuries and passed."

The man, who also was in critical condition, died at Guam Memorial Hospital, stated Savella, who could not specify the time of death.

The identities of the man and woman are pending the notification of their next of kin.

'Unnecessary loss of lives'

In light of the two being the 16th and 17th traffic fatalities this year, Savella said it "serves as a solemn reminder to all road users of the importance of driving safely and adhering to speed limits."

"Over the years, numerous accidents have occurred due to recklessness and speeding, resulting in unnecessary loss of lives," Savella stated in the release. "We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roadways, obey traffic laws, and to remain mindful of their surroundings at all times."