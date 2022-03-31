Police investigate death of baby girl

A death investigation is underway following the sudden passing of a 1-year-old girl.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department responded to a residence in Dededo on Thursday afternoon.

Details about the emergency call remain unclear.

Police said the baby was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City. Medics performed CPR while en route.

The child did not survive, according to Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

He confirms detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division have been activated to investigate.

Authorities have not yet said if they suspect foul play.

This story is developing.