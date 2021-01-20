Got information? The Guam Police Department is asking anyone who may have information related to Tuesday afternoon's death to call GPD at 472-8911 or submit an anonymous tip with the Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357 (HELP).

On Tuesday afternoon, police investigators were knocking on doors around the Vales Apartments in southern Guam, trying to get information on the death of a 61-year-old man.

Police did not identify the man and didn't release the details on whether there were visible signs of injury.

The Guam Police Department launched what’s being classified as a death investigation. The report was called into the southern precinct shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The man was discovered by his wife, Tapao said.

The neighborhood sits on the border of Agat and Santa Rita. Mayors from Santa Rita and Agat were at the site speaking to family members.

Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez said he was told the man’s death was a possible homicide. He said the Castro family has lived in the apartment for about a year now.

Alvarez said he was surprised to hear of something like this happening on this otherwise quiet area.

Tapao wouldn't say whether foul play was suspected. He wouldn’t confirm Alvarez’s comment on a possible homicide. Tapao said a reclassification is pending confirmation of the cause of death through an autopsy.

"Gone are the days when our chief medical examiner came on scene," he said, acknowledging the delay in several death investigations has been caused by Guam's lack of a permanent medical examiner. "We anticipate an autopsy will be performed. ... Hopefully it will be done in a timely manner."

Hilary Hiura, a resident of the area, said it was worrisome how many police officers were in the vicinity because of what their presence would mean.

“I don’t know how to react to it,” Hiura said. “I hope the woman or gentleman who was found (that) nothing bad happened to them ... that it wasn’t anything intentional or criminal or anything like that.”