Police investigate death of pedestrian

The Guam Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian on Saturday evening in Dededo.

The pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck on Marine Corps Drive by the 76 Circle K gas station.

A preliminary police report states that shortly before 10:30 p.m., a white Toyota T100 was traveling on the eastbound inner lane when the truck hit a male pedestrian, according to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The male victim was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

He later had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, GPD stated.

This case has been forwarded to GPD'S Highway Patrol Division for a follow-up investigation.

This is the third confirmed pedestrian death on Guam roads this year.

• On Feb. 7, a male pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 10 in Barrigada near Leyang Street died. The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m.

• On Feb. 8, another pedestrian was found unconscious after being struck by a vehicle at the entrance to Wusstig Road in Yigo, according to the Guam Fire Department. An update on the pedestrian who was injured in Yigo was not available.

• On Feb. 20, a pedestrian died on Route 16.