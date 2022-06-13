Police investigate Dededo crash

The Guam Police Department is looking into the cause of a single-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening.

Photos shared with The Guam Daily Post of the scene showed an overturned Jeep near Latte Heights, Dededo. Various parts of the vehicle were strewn on the roadside, and a portion of the Jeep was wrapped in vegetation.

Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, said one person was taken to Guam Regional Medical City with nonfatal injuries. While the investigation is ongoing, Savella confirmed that the department’s highway patrol division was not required to be activated. More details on the crash are forthcoming, she said.

Full details are also pending into two more serious vehicle collisions.

On Friday, a man died when the van he was driving for work crashed into a utility pole on an East Hagåtña portion of Marine Corps Drive. Meanwhile, donations have poured in to help support a driver who was sent to the hospital in critical conditions from injuries sustained in a June 5 crash in the Oka section of Tamuning.