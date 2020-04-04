A man died on Friday from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a truck while walking on the road.

Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division officers were activated to the scene in Anigua near 76 gas station.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of red pickup truck traveling on the inner westbound lane, collided with the pedestrian who was walking on the inner westbound lane.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was unconscious and unresponsive when medics arrived on the scene. CPR was performed en route to Naval Hospital, said Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians, Tapao said.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The incident is under investigation. This is the island's seventh traffic related fatality this year.