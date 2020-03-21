The Guam Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Talofofo.

On Saturday March 21 at around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a single car crash on Route 4A by Rancho Camacho in Talofofo.

Police said preliminary investigations show that a Kia Rio was driving along Route 4A when the operator of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a concrete utility pole. The man who was driving the car was transported to Naval Hospital Guam where he was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

This case remains opened as Traffic Investigators from GPD's Highway Patrol Division have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.