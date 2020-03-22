Police investigate fatal car crash

The Guam Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Talofofo.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a single-car crash on Route 4A by Rancho Camacho in Talofofo.

Police said preliminary investigations that a Kia Rio was driving along Route 4A when the operator of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a concrete utility pole. The man who was driving the car was transported to Naval Hospital Guam where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians.

The case remains open as GPD investigates whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.